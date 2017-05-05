Onion Crusted Grouper with Roasted Corn and Peppers

With the opening of Atlantic Grouper Season May 1, here’s how to turn that catch into a delicious entrée.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup green bell pepper, chopped

2 cups fresh corn kernels

1 cup onion, diced

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper, divided

1 teaspoon dried thyme, divided

4 (6-ounce) grouper fillets

1/2 cup french-fried onion rings, crushed

Directions:

Heat oven to 450 degrees F. Combine 1 tablespoon of the olive oil with red and green bell peppers, corn, onion and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt, pepper, and thyme in a large ovenproof pan. Roast mixture in the oven until the corn and peppers start to brown, about 12 minutes, stirring twice. Coat fillets with remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt, pepper and thyme. Top with crushed onion rings. Remove roasting pan from oven; spread corn-and-pepper mixture to sides of the pan. Place fillets in middle of pan; return to oven and cook 10 minutes until fillets are opaque in the center. Serve fillets on a bed of roasted vegetables.

SOURCE: www.FreshFromFlorida.com