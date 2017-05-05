Onion Crusted Grouper with Roasted Corn and Peppers

With the opening of Atlantic Grouper Season May 1, here’s how to turn that catch into a delicious entrée.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 cup green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cups fresh corn kernels
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper, divided
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme, divided
- 4 (6-ounce) grouper fillets
- 1/2 cup french-fried onion rings, crushed
Directions:
- Heat oven to 450 degrees F.
- Combine 1 tablespoon of the olive oil with red and green bell peppers, corn, onion and 1/2 teaspoon each of the salt, pepper, and thyme in a large ovenproof pan.
- Roast mixture in the oven until the corn and peppers start to brown, about 12 minutes, stirring twice.
- Coat fillets with remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon of salt, pepper and thyme.
- Top with crushed onion rings.
- Remove roasting pan from oven; spread corn-and-pepper mixture to sides of the pan.
- Place fillets in middle of pan; return to oven and cook 10 minutes until fillets are opaque in the center.
- Serve fillets on a bed of roasted vegetables.
SOURCE: www.FreshFromFlorida.com