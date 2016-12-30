Outdoorsman Report: Winter Trout and Redfish

By: CAM Special Correspondent Tobin Strickland

I remember years ago when coastal fisherman put up their boats for the entire winter season. Now we all take a small break to go hunting and return to the water.. and its perfect timing.

I recently talked to Capt. Ernest Cisneros in the Lower Laguna about the types of areas he fishes this time of year for trout and reds. Here’s what Ernest had to say. “… we’re going to be wading very specific locations in relation to where the majority of trout are in the bays are being caught, and we’re going to be wading specific structure; Mostly mud and grass in the shallows”. Ernest went on to say that the water is looking great in the Lower Laguna and Port Mansfield and he is expecting a great winter wading season with trout from 6 to 9lbs and an occasional beast exceeding 10lbs. He’s also catching limits of redfish in the same areas. Keep an eye out for baitfish schools as well.

Ernest has been catching his fish on Bone Diamond and Plum / Chart Kwiggler Ball Tail Shad and various Paul Brown FatBoys worked slowly near the bottom of the water column. When you fish with Ernest, you don’t have a days catch, you come away with a livelong friend and teaching mentor. If you get a chance, congratulate Ernest on retiring from teaching, and now, guiding full time.

Tobin Created TroutSupport.com – 1000’s of Anglers of all levels have increased there catch size and number… see testimonials on the site.

TroutSupport – Tech Support for Speckled Trout & Redfish

www.troutsupport.com