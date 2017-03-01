Paddlin’ & Fishin’ by Fishman Dan (Dan Carns)

The Ladies Lets Go Fishing University is returning to Matlacha once again March 11th and 12th! This organization offers women, teens and up, the chance to learn fishing through hands-on seminars and demonstrations. These take place throughout Florida year round and are in part supported by various organizations and businesses, such as the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and our local Gulf Coast Kayak in Matlacha, FL.

Also called “The No-Yelling School of Fishing”, staff and a group of volunteers host these weekend Universities in a non-intimidating, encouraging environment where local captains, guides and industry professionals share their extensive knowledge with attendees, who come from near and far. Saturdays lessons are occupied with hands on rigging, knot tying, lectures on tides and times, cast netting, may include trailering and boat launching, and many other subjects that make fishing so much fun! Saturday night there is a networking get-together, followed by Sunday fishing, if you choose. The Sunday hands-on fishing classes will include your choice of flats boats, bay boats, pontoon boats or in our case a morning of kayak fishing.

One of the advantages kayak fishing has over boat fishing is the low cost, as well as no motor or gas issues. Kayak fishing can also be described as low key and intimate, as it is usually done in small groups or alone. Gulf Coast Kayak offers one-on-one guided fishing trips, as well as small group trips and are primarily focused on the educational side of fishing tactics. Our goal at Gulf Coast Kayak is to ensure that our guests can take what we teach and apply those lessons anywhere and in particular in S.W. Florida. We start all our guided trips with a brief introduction to the Matlacha Aquatic Preserve, its wildlife residents, including possible encounters with dolphins and manatee, followed by 101 kayak safety and kayak use, ending with the onshore part by covering all the fishing gear that we’ll use that day. Once on the water every angler gets the chance to try all the local lures that are effective here, which include soft plastics, suspending twitch baits, a little top water action and how to hook and fish with live baits. We are blessed here in S.W. Florida to have snook, redfish and trout available to us year round.

One third of all registered anglers in Florida are women and when introduced to fishing in a positive and nurturing environment, it can lead to a lifetime of enjoyment in this sport. Recently, the Ladies Lets Go Fishing University has also opened up enrollment to the ladies family, including men and teens. Gulf Coast Kayak is a proud supporter and participant of this important resource, as we are always focused on the educational side of kayaking and fishing. If you are new to fishing and are looking for some hands-on expert advice, join them and us for some fun. You can register online or for more info at 954-475-9068.

Its a wild world-get out there!

Fishman Dan

Paddlin & Fishin is sponsored by Gulf Coast Kayak, Matlacha, FL