Paddlin’ & Fishin’

By Dan Carns

There lies within Lee County the paddle trail called the Great Calusa Blueway, managed by Lee County Parks & Recreation. This 97 mile, marked water trail extends well up the Caloosahatchee where the water is fresh, continues west though brackish (fresh and salt water) Fort Myers, enters salty Estero estuary to the south, heads north encompassing all of Pine Island sound, the Matlacha Aquatic preserve and portions of Charlotte harbor. This paddling gem is protected by coastal barrier islands and bordered by mangrove shorelines creating a boater’s, kayaker’s and angler’s paradise! This was also the cultural center of the mighty Calusa Indians, long gone, but whose shell covered mounds dot the shorelines.

There are fresh water tributaries that spill into the Caloosahatchee that provide the intrepid paddler the chance at trophy bass, tasty panfish and other freshwater species. As this river approaches Fort Myers, the water becomes brackish and depending on the season, can hold fresh and saltwater fish in the same place making it possible to catch snook, tarpon and largemouth bass all in one spot! As you move toward the coastline, the water becomes saltier and other species begin to appear, including Spotted Seatrout, Sharks, Grouper, and Snapper. This is the place where the adventurous angler encounters every possible scenario for fishing. Channels, oyster bars, flats and potholes are bordered by deep gulf passes and shallow water coves dotted with bird covered keys. The decision to chase Redfish across a turtle grass covered flat or sneak up on a staged and feeding snook can be a hard choice to make. Feisty ladyfish, blue fish, sheepshead and black drum are to be found here. This is also home of the best top water fishing that I’ve encountered anywhere. Adrenaline pumping, heart stopping snook hits, followed by near misses from redfish or continued attacks from tasty spotted sea trout can lead to late to work, late to church or complete abandonment of all things terrestrial! The real beauty of this fishery is the sheer number of species that can be caught here, as every skill level and every style of fishing will find satisfaction in this environment. For those that are prepared and willing, you can chase down increasingly large fish around the passes. Goliath, gag and red grouper may test your endurance from a kayak, while tarpon, sharks and other pelagics can cost you gear, time and humility.

Regardless of where you launch, you’ll find the most diverse flora and fauna found anywhere in Florida. I believe that in most of us there is a budding naturalist, birder, botanist or biologist just itching for an encounter. It is hard to focus on the fishing when two bald eagles, claws out, are sparing overhead, a gentle visit from a manatee or when a dolphin decides to play catch and release with a fish for ten minutes right off your bow! There are countless places to launch a kayak in Lee County, so for the price of a launch fee or no fee at all you will find yourself surrounded by warm water, scenic vistas and more opportunities to catch fish than there are days to fish. The Great Calusa Blueway keeps most of us yearning for yet another day of floatin’ and fishin’! Find details at www.Calusablueway.com

It’s a wild world – get out there!

Fishman Dan

Gulf Coast Kayak,

4120 Pine Island Rd NW, Matlacha, FL 33993

Phone: 239-283-1125