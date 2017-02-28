Palm Beach International Boat Show 2017 – March 23 – 26, 2017

The 32nd Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show, March 23-26, 2017, is one of the top five boat shows in the country – featuring more than $1.2 billion worth of boats, yachts and accessories from the world’s leading marine manufacturers. It is truly an International Show. The event includes hundreds of Boats from 8 foot inflatables, power boats, fishing boats, center consoles, bow riders, personal watercraft to superyachts over 150’. The finest pre-owned yachts, tents full of the latest electronics and accessories, seminars and kids fishing clinics. Exotic cars, live music and fun for all.

SHOW SCHEDULE

Thurs. Mar 23, 12.pm – 7.pm

Fri. Mar 24, 10.am – 7.pm

Sat. Mar 25, 10.am – 7.pm

Sun. Mar 26, 10.am – 6.pm

ADMISSION – PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

Adults: $22

Children ages 6-15: $12

Children under 6: free