Palm Coast Fishing Report: 03/2017

Spring is around the corner and should bring the mullet out of their winter hiding holes. Redfish will start to scatter on the flats and will be hanging around the pods of mullet eating whatever gets kicked up. Look along Spartina grass edges, oyster patches during high tides and ICW and creeks for low tides. Slayer Penetrator 1/8 oz Predator jigs with a Slayer inc. sst paddle tail, Rapala skitter walk topwater plugs and hard plastic mullet imitators are proven lures that work for reds in March. Live mullet, cut mullet, shrimp and popping cork combo or a mud minnow on a jig head will produce Redfish for the live bait fisherman especially during low tides in deeper creeks around oyster bars.

Trout will be devouring top water plugs with the fish attracting sound of “Click Clack” at first light along ICW, creek mouths and docks on outgoing tides. Throw that plug far up creek in shallow water and “walk the dog” into nearby drop-offs where trout tend to hang out. When the sun gets high over head whip out that jig and soft plastic combo or diving plugs for subsurface trout.

Bluefish will be around Matanzas Inlet mixed in with the trout at first light filling their bellies with soft plastic jerkbaits on ¼ oz jig heads. Later in the day Bluefish will feast on a live mullet on the bottom using a fish finder rig.

Look for Flounder at the inlets during change of tides using a fish finder rig and live mullet. Creek holes during low tides will hold Flounder as well and my favorite rig is a live mud minnow and Slayer 1/4oz Destroyer jig head. Keep your bait pegged to the bottom and retrieve it as slow as possible. If you think you’re going slow enough, stop and retrieve even slower till you feel that thump.

Capt. Chris Herrera

Palm Coast / St. Augustine Charters

(386) 503-6338

www.palmcoastfishing.com