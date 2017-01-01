December was a real good bass month and a good spec month at times. They are catching a lot of bass up to 7 pounds or so on live bait. Plastic baits are working pretty well too. Zoom worms or Gambler Ace have been doing well especially in the watermelon and green pumpkin varieties. The specs have produced well at times. Dale Price caught his limit casting jigs while others are doing well with minnows. They have been fishing the deeper trough of the lake straight out from the outlet and a little north.

Best bets for January: Of course, shiners will be the bait of choice for the bigger bass as they have their pre-spawn feed!! I would fish the deeper areas around the vegetation early month but with all this warm weather we have been having they may move up closer to the edges and start bedding a little early. The specs will continue out in the lake but with the water a little lower than usual they may stage up in the mouth of Big Jones Creek. Live minnows will be the bait of choice but Kalan and Jiffy Jigs will produce as well.

Submitted By: Jim Veal Jr.

Pana Vista Lodge

Lake Panasoffkee, Fl.

352-793-2061