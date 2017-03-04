Panacea Fishing Report: 03/2017

Is it winter? Is it summer? I’m not sure myself but I guarantee the fish don’t know…they move in and out as the water temperature changes. Then storms dump lots of rain and that changes the patterns too. Here is a tip. If the water is murky, then a shiny or bright bait work best. If the water is clear, then light colored baits do well. Another tip, white seems to always work.

The sheephead are up the Ochlockonee near the bridge. Put a live shrimp or fiddler crab down and you should find fish.

Search for trout and reds, on either side of the bridge shoreline. If the water temperature is sixty degrees and above, check the bars and dark bottom areas along the shoreline. In these areas, I like to use a floating lipped bait, like a Bite-A-Bait, in copper with a dark back. If temperatures are way below 60 degrees, work deeper holes and channels with jigs or live shrimp. If it goes above 68, head to flats! Maybe someday soon it will level. Spring is going to make for some exciting times on the water. Have fun and be safe!

Submitted by;

Captain Steve Hobbs

