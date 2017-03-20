Perdido Key Fishing Report

With Spring Break in full swing anglers from all over have flocked to the gulf coast to get in on this year’s Cobia migration. Perdido Key is located right slap in the middle of some of the best Cobia fishing in the world during this time of year. Most will target these fish while cruising the coastline from the highest vantage point possible on their boat. The higher you can be above the water the easier the Cobia are to spot. If you have never caught one of these drag pulling monsters you’ve got to give it a try. If you don’t have access to a boat it’s no problem, each year loads of Cobia are caught off the piers located in Pensacola and Gulf Shores. Many anglers use heavy jigs that allow for long cast when sight fishing while others prefer to use live bait. Baits of choice very widely but one of the most common are live eels and these can usually be purchased at the larger bait & tackle stores around town.

If shallow water back bay fishing is more your style then you’re in luck. With the water temperatures on the rise Speckled Trout and Redfish are starting to be very concentrated. Most of my trips are seeing good Speckled Trout top water action early in the morning as well as good numbers of Redfish being caught under and around docks.

If you are new to the area or down on vacation and would like to book a charter to experience this great fishery in Perdido Key please give me a call. There are many guides in this area that specialize in different types of fishing and I will be glad to help put you with one that will be best suited for your family. Until next month this is Capt. Bill wishing you Tight Lines & Screaming Drags!