Pier & Surf Fishing Report: 03/2017

The Pompano are here! Because of our mild winter and warmer than normal water temperatures every species of spring run is early. Here are some tips on how to put some Pomps on the beach. They like to feed on the sand bar. They don’t have hands so they let the crashing waves stir up their favorite meal. Which is sand fleas and Donax clams aka Periwinkles. If the water on top of the bar is thigh deep or greater that’s where you want to put your bait.

Pomps are very picky eaters. Here are the go to baits. Sand fleas, very fresh shrimp, clams, and blue crab knuckles. Until I figure out what they want I’ll put two different baits on a double dropper rig. The best rig to use is a double dropper rig tipped with 2/0 circle hooks. The better bait and tackle stores now stock one that has orange beads and yellow/green floats. It looks hideous but it works. This fish feed in stirred up water and the crazy colors help them find your bait. The by catch is a bonus…whiting, Redfish, and Black drum.

If you do run out of the previously mentioned baits and want to catch more Whiting you can make your own bait. Simply filet out a Whiting and leave the skin on. Then cut the filets into small strips appx ¼” X 1”. Usually you can catch more than one fish with the same strip. The best part to use is the belly. It cuts easier, stays on the hook better, and has more scent.

I’m pleased to announce the 13th Annual Florida Surf Casters Surf Fishing Tournament. It will be held on May 6th, 2017. Here are two great sources to get the scoop on this kid friendly tournament. The website is www.Surffishingflorida.com and the Facebook is Florida Surf Casters Forum.