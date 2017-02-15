Piranha Boatworks F1700 Flats/Bay – Boat Review

The Piranha F1700 is a 17-foot flats boat that rides like a bay boat.

With a V-hull that carries through to the transom, it is extremely stable with a huge forward casting deck. Walk the gunnels or stand on the edge, and this fishing platform barely moves.

Four of the storage compartments are configurable prior to purchase (plumbed, insulated or dry). The 1700 is a great boat for stalking your inshore target species or heading out with the family to hit the sand bar. Take a bite out of a Piranha today!