Captain Jim Ross

Anglers are anxiously awaiting the arrival of our spring tarpon run into the space coast waters near Port Canaveral. These fish will be feeding on schools of menhaden along the beaches in the 15 to 40 foot depths. Anglers should slow troll with live menhaden rigged on a 7/0 to 9/0 sized VMC 7385 circle hook and 80-pound test fluorocarbon leader. Look for fish rolling or actively feeding on baitfish along the near-shore waters and put baits in their vicinity. Anglers can also cast swim baits like the storm 5-inch model or large plugs like the Rapala Long Cast or X-Rap 12 and 14 into feeding schools and get hooked up. Snook will hit live pinfish, pogies, or mullet inside the Port and near the inlet jetties. Anglers targeting them at night can also do well on jumbo shrimp near the shadow lines inside the port. Whiting, pompano, and sheepshead are possible in the surf for anglers using live or frozen sand fleas on a 2 or 3 drop rig or pompano jig just outside the surf break near the tip of Cape Canaveral.