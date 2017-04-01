Port Canaveral Offshore

By: Capt. Chris Cameron

Here we are in April. Normally, we are waiting for that in between month of the banner cobia run, March and the normal mahi run of May. But, as you can tell, times are changing and we honestly have no clue what the month is going to bring. It’s true. Writing this report, a month prior and predicting based on history is tough. If it goes anything like last year, Cobia came and went one or 2 nights while we slept or during the 15 days it blew, lol. Then suddenly the boards were getting brought down by record numbers of mahi. Crazy! Last year was one of the best runs we had and it was almost a month early. Predictions from many great captains are seeing the same conditions shaping up like last year. We had a warm winter and the migration is hopefully sooner than later due to water temps being high already. Hopefully you were able to kill a few brown ones and now getting ready to kill a couple green ones. You should be starting to find bunker schools more consistently as well. In the meantime, Get on the kings. They have been on all the local reefs. Spin the minnows or live bait it. While on the reefs try dropping the chicken rigs down, We have had some banner days of bee liners and porgies.

If you have some AJ spots they are around! Live bait has been working the best but jigs will still manage a few. But beware, The rare endangered sand bar shark will eat most of your catch. Hope you all have a great month and get to put some meat in the freezer.

