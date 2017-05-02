Port Canaveral Offshore

Capt. Chris Cameron

WOW, Probably the best cobia season we ever had in the last few years. Almost every day with a few nice fish. I hope ya’ll were able to get on them. Keep an eye out for the rays. Every manta we saw was loaded. now is also the time frame we start seeing them free swimming out on the reefs. While you’re out there slow trolling for kings, keep an eye out the back of the boat for that cobia trailing you. If your bottom fishing, keep an eye on what follows your fish up to the boat, especially with those sandbar sharks, they like those things.

Good numbers of dolphin have been caught the last few weeks and should only increase this month. Start in the 90-120 foot range as many seem to think you have to go to 300 feet right off the get go. Start looking for color changes and temp breaks. Also, look for weed lines and currents, as that is a good place to start. I like to use smaller islander lures with small ballyhoo or strip baits.

Kingfish will continue to do well this month too. Best bait is going to be the bunker. Now that the water is warming up, live bait is much more consistent. Some days you may have to ride far south to get it and some days its right there in the port but at least it’s around.

Shark fishing has been on fire as well. I know many say I don’t want to deal with sharks or you can’t eat them. You are completely wrong. On light tackle they are so much fun and blacktips are great to eat. Ever wonder why many restaurants are out of the shark kabobs? And I assure you, there’s no shark shortage. Just take what you will eat! No waste.

This report has been brought to you by Captain Chris Cameron of Fired Up Fishing Charters, your premier fishing guide charter of shark fishing Cocoa Beach, offshore fishing Port Canaveral, nearshore fishing Cape Canaveral, Orlando charter fishing and split fishing trips.