Port Canaveral – Tripletail Fishing

By Capt. Jim Ross

We could have another banner January of tripletail fishing in our near-shore waters just outside of Port Canaveral. Anglers are hoping to kick the new year of with a bang, and this can happen if the water temperatures stay in the upper 60 to lower 70-degree range as they did last year. Only time will tell, but if this does occur, look for these fish holding near floating debris, channel markers just outside of the Port, or near piers and pilings within the ports basins. Live shrimp or small baitfish such as fingerling mullet, pilchards, or even mud minnows can be effective on these fish. Rig these on a 2/0 to 3/0 size VMC circle hook, with or without a float depending on your preference when the fish are up and floating near the surface. If they are farther down in the water column try using a ¼ to ½-ounce HookUp jig head. Whiting, pompano, weakfish, Spanish mackerel and bluefish should be cruising the surf areas if the water temps stay above 67 degrees. Sand fleas, cut clam and shrimp, or live fiddler crabs can be effective on the whiting and pompano if they are still around. If the water temps drop below this mark the whiting and pompano usually move farther south. The other two species usually remain, and quite often become even more prevalent. Nylon or buck tailed Jigs and small silver spoons are top lures to catch the weakfish and bluefish on. Anglers can also troll along the surf in Canaveral Bight with Rapala X-Rap lures (size 10 seems to work best) for the Spanish and blues and have banner days on these fish. Inside the ports basins sheepshead are going to be found near pilings and rocky areas. Live sand fleas or fiddler crabs are the two best bait options for these fish.

