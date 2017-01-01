From the Publisher – January 2017

Sometimes, the best thing about a new year is the opportunity for a fresh start. I’m not talking about new year’s resolutions like going on a diet or quitting a bad habit. I’m talking about the chance to grab 2017 by the horns and make it the best year ever. It’s exciting to enter the new year as a new business owner, but I’m well aware of the uphill climb ahead. Like any new venture, starting a new business requires discipline. Discipline to accomplish anything involves choosing between what you want now and what you want the most.

In 2017, I look forward to building Coastal Angler Fort Lauderdale into a publication that my family can be proud of, knowing each day that I gave 100% to make it happen. With the help of my family, writers, graphic designer and advertisers, we will navigate the seas ahead with the goal of improving our magazine issue by issue.

Our new website is up and running and we have launched our facebook page. Please take a minute to like us on facebook. We are always looking for good photos to share on our Brag Board and we always welcome any questions or comments. Email us at the address below.

No matter your plans in the New Year, we hope that you will include Coastal Angler Fort Lauderdale. Together we will have 365 new days and 365 new chances to achieve success. The opportunity to wake up each day, kick some butt, and repeat is there for the taking! My family and I wish you and yours the very best for a Happy, Healthy and Prosperous 2017.

Keep reelin,

GENE DYER

Editor & Co-Publisher

Coastal Angler Magazine Fort Lauderdale

fortlauderdale@coastalanglermagazine.com

(954) 680-3900