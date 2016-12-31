Reality TV Show: Action Craft Boats

As you are reading this, a sizzle reel is being prepared, to pitch to the networks, for our own Cape Coral business owner Chad Kovarik. Chad is the owner of Action Craft Boats and the sizzle reel is being prepared by Chuck Ardezzone, CEO/Executive Producer of InTroubleZone Productions. Think of Orange County Choppers for boats. There’s excitement, family friction, demand for product, and an owner who knows what he wants and how he wants it all done. If you’re a reader of Coastal Angler Magazine, you know that Chad Kovarik pulls no punches when it comes to his boats, building them, and explaining why they are the “BOLD and the BEST” available. With a big personality running the show, how can it not be a winner with the networks?!

www.ActionCraft.com

(239)574-7800