Recipe of the Month: Guacamole

Ingredients:

5 mature avocados

¼ of an onion

5 cilantro leaves

Salt and pepper as desired

Siracha

Lime Juice

Mash the avocados in a large bowl until you have a thick paste. Chop the onion and cilantro into very small pieces and add them. Add salt, pepper and lime juice. Continue tasting it until it tastes to your liking. If you want to kick it up a notch and make it spicy, I usually add a tablespoon of Siracha. You can also add tomato to the mix as an option. Chop it very small.

Thank you Fernando Sandoval for the Guacamole recipe