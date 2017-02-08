Recipe of the Month: Sauteed Salmon, Blanched Asparagus, Wild Rice & Hollandaise Sauce

Sautéed Salmon, Blanched Asparagus, Wild Rice with Hollandaise Sauce

I realize this is not a local fish; it is available in every supermarket. That is why I decided to make it! Living in the Tampa Bay Area there are times when the seafood market will do just fine. I mean we can’t fish everyday, even if we want to!

Enjoy….

Ingredients:

2 8oz. salmon fillets

4 table Spoons Olive oil

Seasoning of your liking (I used Emeril’s Seasoning)

1 bunch Asparagus

Wild rice of your choice (I used Vigo wild rice)

4 egg yolks

2 table Spoon Lemon juice

1 Stick of butter unsalted

Pinch of Cayenne

Prep:

Wash and clean fish, pat dry, Season to taste and place on plate.

Wash and trim Asparagus, cut white part off the end.

Put 2 pots of water (one for Asparagus, and one for rice).

Separate 4 egg yolks in a small double boiler.

Set one pot on stove and bring to a boil

Cook:

Start rice, let cook. It usually is about 25 minutes.

In the last 10 minutes I do the following

Take olive place in sauté pan. When hot place salmon fillets 2 ½ minutes on each side to cook.

Remove boiling water from stove throw in Asparagus for 5 minutes, until bright green. Don’t overcook or it ruins the taste and texture.

Sauce:

Melt I stick of butter. I do it in the microwave. 3 minutes at ½ power.

Take bowl with egg yolks and whisk in the 2 tablespoons of lemon juice.

Place double boiler on stove and put to low/med.

Slowly whisk in melted butter. It will be thin, let stand for thickness. If it gets too thick add a tablespoon of warm water and stir. This process takes about 5 minutes.

Pinch of cayenne on top of complete dinner.

Serve:

I place wild rice on plate with salmon on top, Asparagus on top of salmon and drizzle the sauce on top of all of it. It looks pretty and tastes fantastic.

If you’d like to leave feedback I can be reached at

Cnmoasis@gmail.com

Thank you and Enjoy!