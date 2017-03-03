Red madness! by: capt. anthony corcella

It’s that time of the year again, when the Weedon Island Preserve area turns red!

March is the best month for you to catch your personal best redfish. This month our preferred method of catching bronze bombers is by using dead bait soaked on the bottom. You’ll want to target the areas that hold thick grass in depths of roughly two feet.

Captain Robert Hansen of Storymaker Fishing Charters and I fish these waters just about every day in March. Literally from sun up to sun down we fish, and we get non-stop action!

We prefer fishing the incoming tides, but during this month anglers should do well as long as they are fishing moving water. The bait that we use that has really had our drags screaming is cut threadfins.

On your next trip out, make sure you stock up with a few extra boxes from Mitch’s Bait and Tackle. You’ll want to use some of them for chumming the surrounding areas, as this will be a key factor in having a bent rod during your time on the water.

When chumming, don’t be surprised if a big snook comes in as well to take part in the action. While employing these tactics, (especially in March), it’s not uncommon to catch 25 redfish and 30 snook during a single outing!

The preferred choice of tackle that Captain Rob and I use for these situations are Penn reels spooled with 20 pound braid with 25 pound fluorocarbon leaders. At the terminal end we use 3/0 hooks; we pair all this with 7 foot Star rods

Capt. Rob and I have teamed up when it comes to taking out clients, so if you want to catch some great fish and make memories for a lifetime, we are your go-to guys for the St. Pete area!

Tight Lines!

What makes our charter service unique is that we cater to disabled veterans and wheel chair bound clients! Our boat is able to accommodate wheelchairs and is ADA compliant. IF YOU’RE A DISABLED VETERAN YOUR TRIP IS FREE!!! This is our way we give back to our veterans.

Pocket change inshore fishing charters

Capt. Anthony Corcella

727-432-6446

www.fishtampacharters.com

Check us out on Facebook Pocket Change Inshore Fishing Charters