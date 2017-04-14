Reliefband – Treating Motion Sickness Without Medication

Those who suffer from motion sickness know the misery of spending a nauseous day offshore. In a light swell, while everyone else is having a jolly time hauling fish over the rail, the victim clutches the same rail, chumming and wishing they were anywhere other than on a boat.

If you’ve ever been that miserable person, Reliefband has a product for you. It is a wearable technology for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness. The device, worn around the wrist like an upside-down watch, uses mild electric pulses to re-balance the neurological signals that cause motion sickness. It utilizes the same technology that hospitals and doctors have used for two decades to treat nausea in patients undergoing chemotherapy. It is FDA cleared and endorsed by the medical profession. It has been proven to work, and it’s a wonder it has taken this long for someone to bring it to the marine environment.

Those who suffer from seasickness will go to any lengths to avoid it, from prescription and over-the-counter medications to avoiding boats altogether. Reliefband makes it possible to enjoy the water without the side-effects or drug interactions of medicines. There’s no need to subject yourself to the drowsiness or fuzzy-headedness of motion sickness medications. With Reliefband, it’s a simple matter of slipping the device around your wrist and adjusting the settings to provide almost immediate relief from nausea.

Reliefband gives you the peace of mind that you’ll enjoy the next charter trip, and you’ll never again be the one left on the docks or clutching the rail. For more information, go to www.reliefband.com.