RiverLink Is Kicking Off RiverMusic 2017

By Suzanne Moore

RiverLink is kicking of our sixth year on June 9th, 2017 with our first event in the RiverMusic series. This year, RiverMusic and RiverFest will he hosted by the Salvage Station right down the street from the former location at 466 Riverside Drive Asheville, NC 28803. The first event will showcase Coconut Cake, Travers Bothership, and headliner Black Joe Lewis.

RiverLink is an Asheville based nonprofit that serves eight counties to promote the environmental and economic vitality of the French Broad River and its watershed, as a place to live, learn, work and play. RiverLink accomplishes its mission to promote the experience of the French Broad River and its watershed by providing permanent public access to the river through conservation easements, reclaiming contaminated lands for public use and enjoyment, greenway development, adaptable reuse of historic structures and education over 5,000 K-12 students annually as well as the public at large about the importance of the river.

If you live in Western North Carolina, chances are you have enjoyed the French Broad River in some way. RiverLink has grown to be a regional environmental leader, providing needed stream restorations, greenway development, land protection efforts, and youth environmental education programs. We are looking ahead and continuing to empower environmental stewards in our region. To learn more about RiverLink and the work we do visit www.riverlink.org.

Suzanne Moore is the Development Manager at RiverLink. Become a Riverlover and show that you understand the economic importance of the French Broad River by suppoting RiverLink.