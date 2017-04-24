Sadler Marine- Quality Westside Service

Nestled in the Ortega R iver, a noted hurricane hole along the St. Johns River, Sadler Point Marine Center has developed as West Jacksonville’s go-to location for marine services. Sadler’s commitment to customer service, communication, ongoing crew training for our crew and constant improvement sets Sadler apart from its competitors. Sadler is Yamaha’s only dealer in West Jacksonville with a Master Technician. Our training program ensures our techs are always up to date with today’s high performance machinery. We stock a large array of parts and lubricants for Yamaha, Kohler and many other manufacturers in our well equipped ship’s store and parts department. Sadler’s waterfront location enables us to haul everything from small skiffs to 60’ yachts for storage and maintenance. We have built and nurtured an impressive team of talented craftsmen, technicians and support staff which enable us to assist our customers with all kinds of carpentry, fiberglass, gelcoat and enginge repairs. In addition, we maintain relationships with the best subcontractors in town who provide ancillary support with things like propeller work, canvas and electronics.

We recently partnered as North Florida’s sole dealer for Kencraft Boats, a 43 year old high quality boat builder located in Wilson, NC. Kencraft is a small family owned business much like ours. Because of that, we appreciate their own commitment to quality and customer service. Kencraft builds boats in the 17’ to 24’ size range with a eye towards quality and a commitment to value. Kencraft’s methods and components rival builders of much more expensive boats at a price that is affordable. Their 238 Bayboat has sold well in our area as boaters learn about the brand and what they have to offer. All Kencrafts come PowerMatched with factory rigged Yamaha outboards. In addition to storage, service and new boat sales, Sadler recently hired a yacht broker to round out our offerings. We truly provide a one stop location. Come see us and let us know how we can help you!