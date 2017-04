Salmon River Steelhead season is winding down and heating up. The recent water drop has condensed the fish and they are hungry. There is a decent amount of fish from the top to the bottom of the river. Fish the normal holding areas with egg sacks, pink worms, or lures and you will likely find success. Time is limited as the weather warms the fish will push back to the lake. If you want a spring steelhead get to the river soon.