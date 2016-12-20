Salmon River Report

By DREAMS COME TRUE CHARTERS Rick Pecci

Well Folks, It’s a happy New Year and a big winter steelhead ahead! That’s right. The Salmon River is loaded with all kinds of steelhead, domestic rainbows, and a few lunker brown trout mixed in. The high water created by the lake-effect events that occurred in Late November and early December flushed the river with pods of chrome.

The end of November saw water levels rise to over 2000 cfs, with smaller tribs also adding to that flow. During this high-water event, keen fishermen started picking up more fish than usual. When the water receded to normal conditions, IT WAS ON! Double digit hook-ups of all sizes have been consistently occurring. The best part is this crushathon has been happening in all sections of the river and fish are nicely dispersed. Best baits have been varied. Many steelies have been had with egg sacks, with blue and pink being the primary colors of success. Beads have been just as hot for the float fishermen, with Great Lakes Steelhead Co products leading the way. To be specific with beads, GL Steelhead Co’s www.GLSteelheadCo.com 10 mm Retro Roe and Atomic Yellow, 8mm Deep Buttered Popcorn and Cheese Doodle being the best choices. GLSC 132 oz. jigs and Marabou Ghost, Licorice and Sherbert have been taking fish.

Fat Nancy’s www.fatnancy’s.com in Pulaski has a plethora of GL Steelhead Co selection. Though beads are more popular with the float fisherman, several drift fishermen have told us that they have been connecting with beads also, particularly the 10mm Retro Roe. You may have your own favorites to add to the mix. Stoneflies also have been taking steelhead all throughout the river. To maintain the population of steelhead over the winter, quality catch and release is highly advised. Be ready for your photos and if releasing is your intent, careful and quick return to the water will ensure many more exciting hook-ups. Continued lake-effect events followed by mini thaws will repeat this pattern. That is the type of winter we are anticipating.

As the month continues cold streaks and possible lower water will centralize the fish to deeper pools and runs. We anticipate that more brown trout will start showing up in Anglers’ catches. The high-water event also had a wonderfully positive effect on some of the small and medium sized tributaries. In September and October, many of these tribs were at scary low water levels and now they have returned to a healthy flow. It is imperative, particularly this year to take extra care.

We are truly blessed that we have so many high-quality streams that yield natural reproduction. It is partially our responsibility to steward this process, and we are the prime beneficiaries of this genuinely unique successful procreation. The naturally produced steelhead and salmon create a stronger fishery all throughout Lake Ontario and its tributary system. Tight Lines and Happy New Year everyone!!