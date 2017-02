Capt. Judy:

For inshore we are still catching the Savannah Slam, which is red fish, spotted sea trout, and flounder…. We are also catching sheepshead, black drum, and a few whiting! Best bait for all fish is going to be live shrimp, but if you can get it, mud minnows will work! For those fish that prefer to eat something wrapped in a shell, purple back fiddlers are going to be your best bait.