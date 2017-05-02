Sebastian Offshore

Capt. Doug Kaska

Well April didn’t bring the showers so if you were able to get out great. Let us hope that the winds start moving away so we can take advantage of the great fishing are waters have to offer.

The bottom fishing has been producing great numbers of sea bass and other species. Triggerfish and Snapper have been plentiful.

The Grouper season will reopen May1 so be ready to work the muscles hard. You will need to go deep to get them look around the 150-260ft areas to get the bigger size.

With the Grouper season open that means that we will have to get our bottom gear serviced or replaced. I would recommend replacing your line if you didn’t do so last year. You don’t want to have your line break on that one big fish.

The Mahi Mahi bite has NOT been good so for this year, not seeing the numbers as before but larger some fish are being caught. I can’t stress enough to watch the waters as you head out to deep water, I have heard and seen Mahi Mahi being caught in 100-300ft. of water, remember the waters have been going through so many changes. I have been trolling big ballyhoo to get them to bite.

In closing remember to always do safety checks on your boat. Have a safe fishing experience and show us your catches send them to Coastal Angler.

Capt. Doug Kaska runs a 21’ Shoalwater cat style hull that will handle up to 4 people with ease and comfort with a smooth dry ride. If you are looking to fish the flats or go offshore this boat will do it. He runs the Evinrude 150 E-Tec which is quiet and very fuel efficient.