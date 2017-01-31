Seminole Junior Anglers Update – January Copy

The Seminole Junior Anglers have had a number of exciting events in the recent months. On November 20th, the anglers competed in the Central Florida High School Fishing Bass Trail event on the Butler Chain of Lakes. With 40 teams showing up from the Seminole Junior Anglers, Osceola Anglers, Sebring High School and Lake Mary High School, the anglers set off on a chilly morning in search of the heaviest 5 bass stringer. At the end of the day, the team of Dylan Westhelle and Joey Bloom representing Winter Springs High School and Seminole Junior Anglers walked away with the overall win, weighing in 14.9 lbs. Not far behind them was the team of Bobby Bakewell and Jake Hutcheson, weighing in a 5 bass limit of 13.52 lbs.

On December 3rd, the anglers were also able to compete in the 6th Annual Bobby Lane Cup, hosted at Camp Mack River Resort on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes. With the most participation to date, the tournament field consisted of over 150 high school and junior high school teams from all over the country. The teams were excited to be competing against some of the best high school anglers from around the country. They were also excited about the opportunity to meet some of the biggest pro anglers from both B.A.S.S. and FLW tours. Some of the pro anglers that showed to support the event included: Bobby Lane, Brandon Lester, Bradley Roy, John Cox, Brandon McMillan, JT Kenney and many more. The high school division had some stiff competition, however the Seminole Junior Anglers represented well by having multiple teams finishing in the top 25. That includes a fourth place finish by Dylan Westhelle and Joey Bloom, who weighed in 15.2 lbs. Overall, all of the anglers had a great time at this awesome event, and all teams walked away with some great prizes.

We would like to thank all of our sponsors including Instant Insurance in Sorrento, FL. We hope everyone had a happy holiday and best wishes for a very happy New Year. To see all of the exciting events we have coming up and pictures from our recent tournaments check out our website at seminolejunioranglers.org.