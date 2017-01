This incredible DJI Mavic Pro drone footage shows sharks approaching surfers and paddle boarders near the Fort Pierce Inlet in Fort Pierce, Florida. At one point a big shark nearly attacks a smaller shark right next to a surfer!! Some of the surfers were not even aware that there were sharks right next to them!

Two days after taking this video there was a reported shark attack in Vero Beach Florida which is in Indian River County…a few miles north of Fort Pierce which is in Saint Lucie County.

