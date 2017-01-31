Shrimpin’ Forecast – February

The shrimp are running! Despite the water hovering at above normal temperatures, the shrimp are popping in Titusville. The best advantage in Titusville, (Non-Tidal waters) is from passing cold fronts which turn the winds counter-clockwise creating more favorable conditions. Many full pulls have been reported since late December through January. The Titusville Pier has gotten their fair share of full pulls on the Max Brewer Bridge. A lottery system is in place which gives anglers the ability to choose their spot when their turn is drawn. You need to get into the lottery pool to get a spot on the pier at the beginning of the night. If you want to see/learn how this pier works virtually, you can see my YouTube video, “How To Shrimp Titusville Pier”.

At the start of the year there is tremendous pressure on the Brevard hot spots: Railroad Bridge, Haulover Canal, and the Titusville Pier. Weekends are the busy. Haulover Canal has not been news worthy yet this season. The Oak Hill sizes are small in the 4 inch range but the larger ones have begun entering our Volusia County waters.

Based on personal photos shared with me, the majority of jumbo shrimp have been the summer whites with blue/green tails. (hint – give those away first, they are not as good as pinks or brownies). Shrimp grow 2 inches a month, so grab your hoops and go fill those freezers. Shrimping and navigating 100 boats at night? Please use patience and be careful.

Join Capt. Lee Noga at Boater’s Exchange Feb 7th for the Cocoa Beach “How To Shrimp” Seminar. Free to attend and begins at 6:30pm, information to be highlighted – the new computer driven fishing/shrimping “MacDaddy Smart light™” can actually move shrimp into net range! I will be teaching and releasing more of my “shrimp manipulation” research with Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine starting next month and at local seminars.