Shrimpin’ Forecast – March

Volusia County continues to produce high yields. 2017 has been fantastic for shrimpers! Night time shrimping will continue into the spring – hurry though because the cold weather will blow by with March’s winds.

The warmer winter waters have caused both bait fish and catfish to dim out the lights in Edgewater and Oak Hill. It has been reported by many consumers that the MacDaddy smart lights “strobe” function helps shake both the schooling bait and catfish off the lights. Jelly fish have been a big nuisance for Edgewater and Oak Hill preventing the deployment of a box or frame net. Dipping is the way to go when conditions are tough. Many Railroad Bridge shrimpers leave early with low counts. Those that put in 10 hours at RRB leave with larger pulls. Haulover was off to a late start but fell into the “full pull bucket brigade” which like Brevard can change like the wind. This is the time of season where a back net is your best friend. We can quickly cull out the smaller ones and keep the larger ones. Haulover Canal is under bridge maintenance and is closed till April 2017. The South side and ramp area are open. Titusville pier (Max Brewer Bridge) remains the most popular pier to catch shrimp for the non-boaters. The lottery system draws numbers at 6pm, and you choose your spot. The pier is reporting many of the 7 inch and up are the summer/fall “whites” (blue/ green tail).

If you are looking to start shrimping in Edgewater and Oak Hill, grab a map of the inter-coastal and anchor down in the narrowest part on the edge of the channel. Join us on Facebook: “Florida Shrimping Academy – Tips & Tricks”