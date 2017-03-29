Smith Optics Redmond/Wolcott

With a continued focus on thrill seekers, fishing enthusiasts and active outdoorsmen, Smith Optics launches two new premium outdoor performance frames to its sunglass collection. The new models, the Redmond and Wolcott, offer Smith’s proprietary performance-rich lens technologies within lightweight and durable frames suited to tackle any coastal adventure.

Offering 100 percent UV protection, both models incorporate Smith’s most advanced eyewear technologies, including Techlite TLT glass lenses for maximum anti-scratch or ChromaPop+ and ChromaPop polarized lenses that enhance visual definition and natural color clarity in a high-impact-resistance lens for an upgraded experience offering instant advantage and confidence on the water.

Following design tenets from the popular Guide’s Choice and Ridgewell styles of last season, the new Redmond represents classic styling in an eight-base wrap design with narrow, lightweight temples. The medium-fit frame is offered in 13 colorways with six ChromaPop+ lens offerings, two ChromaPop lens choices, and five Techlite glass lens options. Each frame is designed in the U.S. and constructed in Italy of 53 percent bio-based lightweight, yet durable Evolve frame material and are part of the largest eco-friendly sunglass collection in the world.

Featuring premium Italian stainless steel spring hinges and the addition of hydrophilic megol nose and temple pads for a secure fit, both models are RX compatible. MSRP $169-$239. Available at select retailers nationwide and online.

www.smithoptics.com

Like this: Like Loading...