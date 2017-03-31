South Indian River Fishing Report and Forecast: April 2017

As March blows out of the area, you can still plan on some windy days ahead in April. The transition into the summer pattern is well underway and soon the winds will die down and you can enjoy those calm days of summer once again. Expect the fishing to be especially good this April as water temperatures warm up and spring takes over the area. March was a little warmer this year and the fishing has been good. As the river fills with bait schools, you can bet the fish are hungry and will be feeding heavily. Have fun!

Redfish and trout will become more active around the flats. They will be shallow early and gradually move to the edges of the flats as the sun gets higher in the sky. Look to areas like Bear Point, Harbor Branch and Round Island for trout to be feeding on the flats. On a calm morning, break out the top water lures and switch to jerk baits, like a D.O.A. C.A.L. 4-inch Arkansas Glow or Watermelon. Shallow running MirrOlures will also entice the trout into biting. Don’t forget to use the Deadly Combo or C.A.L. Airhead for more exciting trout action on the grass flats. Throughout March, there was a lot of redfish activity and it should make April a fantastic month. Redfish can be found on sandy flats around the docks, or try the Moorings and Bear Point for a chance at a nice size red. D.O.A. shrimp or C.A.L. grub tails in root beer or glow colors are great ways to find a redfish along with a trusty gold spoon.

The snook season has many anglers out seeking that slot fish this year. The bite has been good around the inlets and will improve on the flats as well. Snook season will close May 31st so you still have time to find that slot fish. We have had good luck with the D.O.A. TerrorEyz on snook this winter. Docks will hold sheepshead, jacks, redfish and many other species. I like either a D.O.A. shrimp or TerrorEyz around docks. Fish them slowly to keep them under the dock as long as possible. Drop a live shrimp or pinfish under a dock as well for a great chance at hooking up. There are many great areas to fish so plan on getting some fishing in this month.

Bridges will continue to hold sheepshead, jacks, bluefish and some black drum. The big jacks will be invading the river this month. They are not great to eat, but provide a tough battle on light tackle. Ladyfish will be all over the river and keep the kids smiling. The inlet will continue to hold bluefish, jacks and mackerel. While April might be a little windy, it is still a great month to fish the Indian River.

April is the first month that fish can enjoy all the many baitfish schools and they will be feeding heavily on the schools around the flats. The water has already been warming up and you can see the changes in the bite already. Early morning can bring lots of good results this time of year. It was a warm winter this year and the fish are anxious to enjoy the arrival of the bait schools..and so are we!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Charlie Conner

Captain Charlie’s Fish Tales Charters

Telephone: (772) 284-3852

Website: www.fishtalescharter.com

Email: captaincharlie@fishtalescharter.com

