South Shore Tampa Bay By: Capt. Joel Brandenburg

Feed em’ in February

February is hot or cold – many gamefish are transitioning from their winter haunts to their spring locations, but sometimes the weather stops them in between.

In February you find fish settled in unexpected areas, the weather may have stopped them in that location and so they may be reluctant to feed.

You can find large mangrove snapper around towers and buoys in the bay. We chum them in on a slack or semi slack tide by using scissors to cut up threadfins into fingernail sized pieces. Dispense each piece of chum in the same place so you have one single chum line.

Once the mangrove snapper are schooled up behind your boat, start fishing. Use three feet of six pound test leader with a small short shank “J” hook; take one of the finger nail sized cut baits and insert your hook in it so your hook is invisible to the snapper. Send your hooked bait into the chum line and let out your line with zero resistance so it goes with the flow. You should get your limit in no time using this technique.

A lot of visitors come down from the north this time of year and come fishing with Ana Banana Fishing Company. I always ask if they have any type of fish in particular that they would prefer to target.

Some have a specific species they want to target, but most want to either target hard fighting sportfish or the say they want to take fish home to eat. When they want a fish fry, I usually mention sheepshead.

The way we target sheepshead in the bay this time of year is to find reefs and underwater structures in the 10 to 25foot depths. We fish them with light 10 pound test mono leader with a quarter ounce red or gold jighead. Chum all around the boat, and use half a shrimp or enough to cover the hook, and send it straight down until your bait is six inches over the reef bottom.

You won’t feel a big hit, just a nibble, lift your rod slowly and when you feel weight and start reeling quickly. You should catch other fish too such as sea bass, flounder, grouper, snapper and grunts.

We like to target trout on outgoing tides near oyster bars, canal ledges and potholes on grass flats. Chum with shrimp pieces or crippled bait fish.

Use a popping cork with enough leader under it to keep your bait bouncing off the bottom and pair it with a small “J” hook or jighead. Hook your shrimp or baitfish and let your bobber go with the flow.

Don’t set the hook, just reel fast when your cork goes down and use finesse when reeling up the trout, I see many trout rookies trying to fight the trout like it’s a 500 pound marlin. Be gentle with trout as they have soft mouths that can tear easily.

For a charter with Captain Joel Brandenburg of Ana Banana Fishing Company call 813-267-4401 or visit www.anabananafishing.com or meet him in person at Hooks Waterfront Bar and Grill located at Little Harbor Resort. For kids fishing camp info visit www.anabananakidsfishingcamp.com