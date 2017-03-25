South West International Boat Show Gears up for Spring Show



The region’s largest in-water boat show allows buyers to see boats in their element

The South West International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the Southwest, and the premier sail and power show for new and pre-owned vessels, returns April 6-9, 2017, to the South Shore Harbour Marina on Clear Lake, League City, Texas.

This annual Spring show, will feature boats ranging in size from 10ft. to 100ft, both freshwater and saltwater, ready for boarding and viewing, with pre-season specials and dealer incentive programs available on many models.

“This is a perfect venue to see these incredible vessels up close and in their element,” President of the South West International Boat Show Peter Bryant says. “Being able to see how a yacht or sailboat performs in water allows interested buyers to learn so much more about the vessel.

Onshore, live music will provide entertainment and more than 200 vendors will offer a variety of services and products for the boating and outdoor lifestyle, including fishing gear, apparel and outdoor equipment, in addition to a full range of marine electronics, accessories and hardware from top industry names. Dealers and manufacturers will also be on hand to provide valuable information and answer any questions.

Show highlights include:

Texas boat debuts including models from Cape Fear Catamarans of the South East, the Taiwan-built Horizon PC60 Powercat, the Aquila 44 Powercat and a new generation of RIB’s from Italian manufacturer ZAR Formenti.

“Take the Helm” on-water boat handling lessons for all experience levels, taught by US Coast Guard licensed captains and hosted by Carefree Boat Club.

A comprehensive program of entertaining and educational seminars, free for Boat Show attendees, offered hourly across all four days of the Show. These seminars are hosted by industry experts, radio hosts and world travelers and cover a wide variety of topics.

All event information and registration details can be found at: www.southwestinternationalboatshow.com

Show Dates and Hours:

Thursday, April 6: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, April 7: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 8: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 9: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Adult tickets are $10 (15 and under are free). Tickets are available online at: www.southwestinternationalboatshow.com

Parking is free at the resort with complimentary shuttle buses available for free overflow parking on Saturday and Sunday.

The newly refurbished South Shore Harbour Resort Hotel will again offer a Boat Show Package to attendees with double room, breakfast and two tickets to the boat show. For more information and to reserve your room visit: www.southwestinternationalboatshow.com

About South Shore Harbour Marina

South Shore Harbour Marina and the South Shore Harbour Resort Hotel are conveniently located near the area’s primary leisure attractions like Space Center Houston and the Kemah Boardwalk, they are also within easy access to the beaches at Galveston and many of Houston’s most popular destinations. Resort guests also have access to a neighboring 27-hole golf course, a 130,000 square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, tennis courts and free ample parking.

