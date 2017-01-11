Spearfishing Report; Hog Fish Season By: Jerry Guerra

My dad, Jerry Guerra, Sr., Lee Hoagland, his Little guy Aiden Hoagland and I headed out to hunt some good ledges for hogs and grouper in about 45 feet of water. We started teaching Aiden the safety and joy of freediving. We got a late start, but none-the-less we were happy to be out there. We hit a couple of shallow wrecks for grouper and snapper, but didn’t have much luck. As they say, things come in threes. The third spot was a charm. We got three gags over 30 inches and could have shot 100 hogfish. We shot a total of six nice ones for dinner. The visibility was perfect for spearfishing–about 30 feet of horizontal visibility and 50 feet of vertical visibility. We were about 18 miles due west of Ft. Desoto. We started working on Aiden’s snorkeling and open water swimming skills. These are key elements to learn to be a great freediver at a young age. He is nine now and learning quickly.

