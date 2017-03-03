spearfishing report by: jerry Guerra Copy

Florida Keys and Inner Bay Tourney.

I recently went down to the keys with some friends of mine, including Chris Mendola of Far Out Charters for the Wahoo Shootout presented by JP Castro. The weather forecast was less than ideal, but you can’t get fish by sitting on the dock!

Our first day on the water was a comfortable 75 degrees. We dove some deeper breaks for wahoo, but couldn’t see any. However, we did see several kingfish, snappers and groupers. I didn’t see any wahoo that day, but I shot a nice amberjack.

On day two, the weather was absolutely horrible. The forecast was calling for rain and 25 knot winds, but we needed fish to win the tournament, so off into the storms we went!

We went to a wreck to try for wahoo and reef donkeys, unfortunately the only thing we shot there were amberjacks. All in all diving in eight to ten foot seas is a terrible idea, but not competing to your fullest might be worse!

Tourney results:

Cole Harrison (CCC Spearguns) 1st place

G.R Tarr (Red Tide Spearfishing) 3rd place

G.R Tarr (Red Tide Spearfishing) 2nd place snapper

1st Place Team, Jerry Guerra, G.R. Tarr, Graham Jankura, Cole Harrison, Chris Mendola

