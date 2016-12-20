SPECIES SPOTLIGHT: Bullseye Snakehead

This month’s spotlight focuses on yet another non-native fish that is expanding its territory in some of south Florida waters. The Bullseye Snakehead, whose native range includes the countries of India, Pakistan, Thailand, Malaysia and south China, was first reported in the canals of western Broward County in the year 2000. They are thought to have escaped an illegal breeding operations during Hurricane Andrew and have since expanded their range into southern Palm Beach County.

These torpedo shaped fish with a flattened head and razor sharp teeth appear similar to our native Bowfin. However due to an oversized head, their sharp teeth and aggressive demeanor they have earned the local street name of ‘Frankenfish’ and ‘Fishzilla’. A typical Bullseye Snakehead will have red eyes, a long anal and dorsal fin without spines, a body color that darkens with age, bright comma-shaped markings along its side and a red-orange eyespot (ocellus) near the base of the tail. There are thought to be twenty-nine species of Snakeheads worldwide with four species being reported in the United States. The Bullseye Snakehead is the species within the south Florida canal system and with a minimum cold water tolerance of 50°F, it is not expected to reach central Florida, but we all know how adaptive Mother Nature’s creatures can be. The largest documented Bullseye Snakehead weighed 14 pounds and had a length of 37 inches, but 3-6 pounders with a length of 23-28 inches are more typical.

In south Florida, Bullseye Snakeheads are thought to spawn two to three times a year. The primary spawning period is March through May with a secondary period during August. Mating pairs are very territorial and stay with their brood until the young are a few inches long. The young are an off-orange color so if you spot these fry an adult fish is nearby.

The Bullseye Snakehead can be found along the banks of an infested canal. They prefer patchy shoreline vegetation and submerged vegetation and structure. Being ultimate predators, they prefer areas that provide easy concealment and quick access to unsuspecting prey. Residing in shallow water, they are extremely spooky fish and have great eyesight. When targeting these fish, approach the canal banks quietly and minimize your presence both in the clothes you wear, no hunter blaze shirts or hats, and in the shadow you cast. They are also quick learners, if you get a strike and miss the hook set, that fish will most likely not return to your lure again.

When targeting Bullseye Snakeheads, unless you’re one of those ultra-lite anglers, you should prepare to do battle with a powerful fish who strikes viciously and has plenty of energy and power for long drag stripping runs. Strong backbone rods are highly recommended along with 60-80 lb braided lines. Snakeheads feed on a large variety of creatures including baitfish, frogs, toads, lizards, crayfish, insects, and just about anything that falls from the canal bank into the water. The most common artificial baits are top water frogs and spinner baits. Natural colors seem to produce the best. Just be aware that due to the nature of the strike and ensuing battle, Snakeheads like to roll, most soft plastic baits and spinner baits will survive only one battle so don’t use your favorite $12.00 frog. Frogs that produce a nice top water disturbance like paddle-tail frogs work great. Snakeheads have hard mouths so you’ll need to set the hook with some authority. Unlike bass where you’ll find them on the deeper edge of the shoreline vegetation, Snakeheads prefer the bankside of the vegetation so casting onto the canal bank and dragging your bait into the water is a very effective technique. In landing a Snakehead do not pick up the fish with your fingers in the fish’s mouth, with their sharp teeth you’ll quickly be bleeding. Use either a landing net or jaw grippers to secure the fish. Being an invasive species, Bullseye Snakeheads are not to be released live back into the wild so before boating a Snakehead, give it a quick pop with a fish bat before you bring it onboard.

The good news is that Bullseye Snakeheads are highly edible. Grilled, deep fried, or broiled, they make a tasty meal. They are also a great saltwater bait. Their tough skins and firm flesh make great bait for bottom feeding snapper and groupers.

So if you’re a thrill seeking angler, fishing for south Florida Bullseye Snakeheads is a must have on your bucket list.