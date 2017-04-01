Spring Kayaking

By Patrick Sebile:

Life is getting vibrant. Things are warming up, and spring is here.

As a ritual long established, I feel the need to be close to nature. And to me, there’s no better way to experience the feeling of life awakening than riding a kayak with a rod in my hand.

I have fished and guided from all kinds of boats, from small skiffs to majestic deep-sea vessels, but a small plastic shell puts me right next to the fish, my hands always a few inches from the water’s surface. It’s not a money matter, as I own boats. Perhaps it is the challenge?

I definitively spend more time each year fishing from my skiff or bass boat and surely catch more fish from these boats. They are true fishing machines, helping me cover lots of water to find fish. And they can carry all the gear necessary for any situation. On my kayak, I have to think effectively about what my needs are and carefully consider every single thing I will bring onboard. It’s a good way to find the balance between needs and wants.

So how do I fish while kayaking? In freshwater and saltwater, my approach is to slowly and surely cover every spot. In a kayak I am much more aware of and more capable of targeting the places where fish hide. Superbly silent, my Pro Angler carries me at the edge of two worlds, above the surface where we live and the liquid world, which holds the object of all our passions.

My kayak tackle boxes have a variety of carefully selected key lures that will help in different situations and environments, nothing more than what I will need. I carry Magic Swimmers, hard for open water and soft for heavy cover and structure. A Flatt Shad snagless is effective in both open and snaggy areas. Twitch baits like the Stick Shadd definitely go into my box, as they are needed if fish are active. A handful of plastic worms, a couple of bucktails, and then a topwater or a pivot frog will complete this set to fish from a ’yak.

Seated just above the water, gliding silently with gentle movements of my feet on the pedals, rod in hand and with eyes searching, I use the smooth approach to get as close as I can to the spot or to the fish. Then all that’s left is a short but accurate cast. Proximity also gives me a greater enjoyment of seeing the fish and seeing it bite.

That why I love kayak fishing this time of the year. And you never know; I may let my lures sit in the tackle box and simply hook a shiner or a shrimp and let it swim. Or maybe I won’t even do a thing, just watch the water and the life that surrounds it—just enjoy life… and a kayak ride.

Patrick Sebile is the owner and lure designer of Sebile Innovative Fishing (www.sebile.com).

Like this: Like Loading...