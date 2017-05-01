St. Augustine Inshore: 05/2017

May 2017

May is one of my favorite months for fishing in Northeast Florida. The inshore fish (redfish, trout, flounder, drum, bluefish, ladyfish, jacks, etc.) will be on the feed with the influx of baitfish (finger mullet and pogies). With warming air and water temps the nearshore fishing should be firing up as well with huge jacks, cobia, and maybe even a tarpon or two… all waiting to put up that fight of a lifetime.

Inshore the redfish will be crushing the finger mullet and that means a top-water plug, especially at first and last light, will be the go-to lure of choice. Look for large concentrations of mullet and toss your plugs around them. There’s sure to be a redfish lurking around looking for an easy snack. Once the sun gets higher in the sky I like to switch to a search bait this time of year. The water will become fairly murky and a lure that makes some noise will be a good way to get the redfish’s attention. Some of my favorites are spoons, twitchbaits, and one of my favorites, the spinner bait. My clients and I have caught a ton of big redfish on the Slayer Inc. line of spinners. You can pair them up with a soft plastic like a Slayer Inc. paddle tail for a deadly combination. Of course a popping cork with a shrimp or mud minnow will catch its fair share of reds this month as well.

May has always been a “gator” trout month for me. A top-water plug will account for some of the bigger trout catches. The outgoing tide along the ICW banks should be loaded with trout, especially if the baitfish are around. Once the day heats up a bit I like to fish a 1/4-ounce jighead paired with a soft plastic for the trout. Use a twitch, twitch, pause method and most of the time they’ll hit it on the pause. A free-lined live shrimp with a small pinch weight a few inches above it is a great way to catch some trout too.

The flounder bite has been consistent all year and will be a good bet. Some of the bigger springtime flatties will start to show in the inlets. Use a finger mullet or big mud minnow pinned to a jighead or fish-finder rig. Bounce the minnow (or mullet) along the rocks at the area inlets to find some of the big “doormats”.

May could be a good month to get out and take a look for the cobia. Even if the manta rays have moved on the cobia will be on the pogy pods along with quite a few heavy hitters like big jacks, sharks, and maybe even a tarpon or two if the water warms up enough. The weather is so nice this time of year!… even if the fish aren’t biting… so get out there!

Capt. Tommy Derringer

www.InshoreAdventures.net

904-377-3734