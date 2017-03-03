St. pete report by: capt. christopher taylor

With the end of winter in sight and the weather being mildly warmer, many anglers are looking to wet their lines as the new year starts to race by.

Sheepshead have made their way into Tampa Bay in great numbers. They are well known for their dominant presence during the winter months and historically peak in their numbers during February and March.

Sheepshead are a blast to catch on light tackle, and make for great table fare. They can be found at any of the St. Petersburg bridges, docks, seawalls and jetties. I always travel to my favorite mangrove snapper spots this time of year to find sheepshead.

Sheepshead desire the same structures and environments as mangrove snappers. Most of the time when fishing these areas, you will catch more sheepshead than snappers, just because of their great numbers during these months.

Choice baits to use are live shrimp and fiddler crabs. These baits should be presented on a size 1/0 hook free lined using 20-25 pound fluorocarbon leader. You can also pair your offering with your favorite eighth to quarter ounce jighead.

Keeping count is important when catching these guys, because you can fill a cooler quickly when the bite is right. Usually, when you find on, you can find a bunch waiting to try and steal your bait.

Another species to target this month are speckled trout. These shallow water predators can be found stacked up in a number of places. Examples include anywhere that has a significant transition in depth adjacent to a flat or sandbar, or sandy patches and potholes on grass flats.

There are a lot of options for bait when it comes to trout, so I will keep it simple. Baits I normally use are scaled sardines and live shrimp. Both baits are presented on a size 1/0 hook free-lined using 20-25 pound fluorocarbon leader. You can sight cast, or drift fish these baits.

MirrOlure MirrOdines or Loves Lures gold colored spade tale grub are my top choices for artificials. If you’re fishing the east side of St. Petersburg I recommend stopping at Mitch’s Bait and Tackle off of 62nd Ave and 4th St. Mitch always has everything you need for a good day of fishing.

Written by Capt. Christopher Taylor