St. Petersburg Report By: Capt Anthony Corcella

The sea bass have been on fire!

We have been catching them on almost every trip out to the St. Pete reef within the last few weeks. The sizes on these guys have been roughly 14 to 16 inches with some smaller ones mixed in.

The choice of bait has been live or dead greenbacks, but if you can’t get them, a few dozen hand-picked shrimp from Mitch’s Bait and Tackle will definitely do the trick as well ( by the way- he pretty much has them all time).

The setup that I use is a Penn 3500ssv lined with 15 pound braid along with a one ounce sinker and a 3/0 hook tipped with 20 pound fluorocarbon leader.

While fishing for the sea bass, don’t be surprised if you also hook up with a few snappers too. If you’re ready for arm pain, the big black drums are also around. We were broken off a few times by these big bruisers that were in the 40-50 pound range while we were hunting for Sheepshead at the bridges. However, we were able to wrangle up a few of the “smaller”15 pound class fish.

I have also been snook fishing lately. I’ve been throwing free lined shrimp on a moving tide with success. If you have patience, flip out some dead bait and just let it sit-you will be surprised on what you might hook up with this time of the year!

When the cold fronts move in, it’s time to fish the deep residential canals for trout. When there’s a super low tide there’s no water on the flats, therefore the places these fish can go for both food and safety are limited. I like to use live shrimp on the bottom with a three foot leader rigged with a split shot. This is also an excellent time to break out those stink Berkeley Gulps, as now is the time where these baits won’t get pecked apart by pinfish or puffers.

Put these tips to use and you’ll set yourself up for some great cold weather fishing.

What makes our charter service unique is that we cater to disabled veterans and wheel chair bound clients! Our boat is able to accommodate wheelchairs and is ADA compliant. IF YOU’RE A DISABLED VETERAN YOUR TRIP IS FREE!!! This is our way we give back to our veterans.

