Stand Up Paddleboard: How to Choose Your Board

by Chris Anders, Contributing Writer

The first thing you need to do when choosing a board is to decide what you are going to use the board for. Basically, there are 4 types of boards, flat water SUP, Touring, Race, and Surf Paddle Boards. People will argue that Yoga boards are different than flat water boards and in some cases, they are right, when you consider the board is designed like a Yoga mat. In most cases they are a flat water board with an extended pad that covers the full length of the board. For the purpose of this article I am going to omit inflatables and save that for another time.

SUPs can be a big investment and you’ll want to make sure you are committed before you purchase. You will want to pay attention to width, length, weight and construction. These components work together to define the purpose and quality of that board.

For a general-purpose board, I recommend a board that is 30 – 34” wide. This will give you a nice wide base and the stability you need. If you are a large person it is best to go wider. If you are tall go with a board from 11’-12’6” and if you are shorter 10’-11’6”. If you are going to multipurpose the board with sup yoga, then go with a wider board 34” and a full deck pad for better grip.

Now here is where there is some grey area. Touring boards are not Racing boards. Yes, you can use a touring board for a race but you can also race on a log. Touring boards do share similar characteristics with race boards, such as the shape but it is very different in size and purpose. Touring boards are wider than race boards and average 29”- 32” wide. Race boards are 24”- 27” wide and made with lighter materials like carbon fiber. Touring boards are mostly displacement hulls like the race boards. However, true racing boards are minimalized. A touring board will have tie downs in front and sometimes in the back. Touring boards are more stable, wider and have a higher displacement so they can hold the weight of the rider but also any gear they would carry to tour, such as camping gear or fishing gear. Race boards are designed for speed and are very narrow. The goal here is to decrease drag and increase speed. Personally, I tell most people that are new to paddling but do not race to buy a touring board because they will have more fun with the speed and versatility.

Surf SUP boards are very short boards from 8’- 10’ and around 32” wide. These boards come with 3, 4, and 5 fin setups. They are quite light and can be used as a regular SUP board for kids.