Standing Watch By Capt. Jim Kalvin

Standing Watch

Feb 2017

By: Capt. Jim Kalvin

Boaters all across Florida lost a true Friend in January with the passing of Bob Mercer.

Bob was a heart and soul boating advocate who loved the Crystal River area. He spent most of his discretionary time educating the public and fighting for the funding, permits and infrastructure to restore Kings Bay and the surrounding areas from damage done over decades.

The message below is from Citizens for Florida’s Waterways:

“Bob Mercer, CFFW’s West Coast ally and true friend, lost his battle with illnesses on Wednesday, January 4. Crystal River, and moreover Florida boaters and outdoors enthusiasts, lost a true champion with his passing. Many Floridians are familiar with Crystal River for one reason or another, from scalloping to swimming with the manatees. Many of us are acutely aware of the deterioration of the crystal clear waters of the Kings Bay area due to the nasty presence of lyngbya choking out all other submerged aquatic vegetation and murking the waters.

“Bob was a founding member and driving force behind Save Crystal River. This organization took on the massive lyngbya problem and has helped to make a real difference. Lyngbya is successfully being sucked out and grasses are being replanted. In many areas the blue hue of a clean sand bottom under clear spring water is visible again. So far, more than 70 spring vents have been reclaimed in the community canals and once again these waters are flowing clear and clean.

“We hope the legacy of Bob’s efforts in Crystal River is a complete restoration of the King’s Bay waters.

“Eternal fair winds and calm seas to you Bob, your friends at CFFW will genuinely miss you”.

The Board of Directors at Standing Watch echos the thoughts of CFFW, and we thank Bob as well as all of those at Save Crystal River for their time and efforts over past years. We are also thankful for the pro-active work that they have been able to accomplish.

Of note is that they have literally fought with state and federal agencies, as well as environmental advocates, to institute this positive trend in Crystal River. As a matter of fact, Save Crystal River is the group responsible for forcing the United States Fish & Wildlife Service to obey their own Federal Endangered Species Act, and act on their own science to review the listed status of the manatee.

SCR engaged the Pacific Legal Foundation and compelled the service to act on their research and release preliminary findings that the species should be moved from “endangered” to “threatened”. The words “endangered” and “threatened” are similar, but the legal interpretations can mean the difference between life and death for Kings Bay and the surrounding waters.

Favoring the status of one species over the health of the entire local eco-system has proven to be disastrous, and Bob and SCR have brought reason and science to an otherwise emotional and very profitable environmental issue.

They have had two successful filings to force the agency to comply with their own law, and they are ready to go to round three if the service doesn’t act.

Thank you Bob and the rest of the crew at Save Crystal River, you have left a legacy of intellectual honesty, actual scientific advancement and an honest love for our aquatic environment.

You will be missed, but your spirit will always be with us!

Join us as we move into the New Year in defense of your rights of access to Florida’s vast aquatic resources. Go to standingwatch.net and join us online at whatever level you feel comfortable. Or, you can email Capt. Jim Kalvin directly at james.kalvin61@gmail.com .