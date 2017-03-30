By Ben Bailey

Stream etiquette.” The words invoke thoughts of a list of rules and regulations to monitor our behavior and, perhaps, stream police to enforce them with another list of punishments and fines for each infraction – not a pleasant thought!

As a matter of fact, that’s the last thing that we need or want to experience on our weekend fishing trip. Also, it’s a matter of fact that; gone are the days when we can have the creek or river to ourselves. We’re bound to rub elbows with other anglers…and rubbing causes friction.

I like to fish the backcountry where few people go, but even there, I occasionally meet someone else who, like me, is seeking solitude and peace.

So, what to do?

How do we reconcile this distaste for rules, regulations, fines and punishments with the need for some kind of proper behavior on the stream, so that we all can enjoy our experience? I believe it can be summed up in two words: “honor and respect.” Honor is something I give to myself. It monitors my behavior and does not allow me to do anything that would bring shame or regret to myself, or others. It will compel me to do the right thing much more effectively than a mere rule, or law. Respect will also compel me to honor others, as I would myself. If I respect you, I will want the best for you. I will want you to enjoy your day as much as I want to enjoy mine. I will not infringe on your space or rights. Next time you get to feeling important and think, “this creek is mine and mine alone”…take a moment to notice how long it takes the whole to fill up when you step out of the creek!

If you also take time to honor and respect the stream itself, who knows? It might inspire others to act the same toward you!

