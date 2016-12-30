Stuart Boat Show returns January 13-15, 2017

The 43rd annual Stuart Boat Show returns to the Treasure Coast Friday, January 13 to celebrate the boating lifestyle with a three-day event along the waterfront.

Situated along three marinas and spanning a quarter of a mile on land, the Stuart Boat Show is the largest boat show on Florida’s Treasure Coast, will feature over 200 local, national and international exhibitors displaying hundreds of boats in-water and on land. Boats on display will include the latest models of motor yachts, cruisers, center consoles, speedboats, sport fishing boats, and pontoons ranging in size from 12 feet to over 80 feet in length. Additional exhibits will include the latest in personal watercraft, marine electronics, outboard and inboard engines, safety equipment, accessories, boat lifts, fishing gear, nautical clothing and jewelry, as well as financing and insurance companies.

Combined with live music, festive island food and drinks the Stuart Boat Show is a great place for a family to spend their day! Three days of seminars will provide education for all boaters and outdoor enthusiasts, ranging from safety and emergency equipment and how to use it, mariner knots, and kids fishing clinics, to cruising South to the Florida Keys, the Intracoastal Waterway and the Bahamas.

The show runs January 13, 14 and 15 and is located along the scenic St. Lucie River near the foot of the Roosevelt Bridge in downtown Stuart.

Show hours are Friday, January 13th and Saturday, January 14th, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 15th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. General admission is $12.00 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and veterans, and $5 for children 12 and under. Free parking with shuttle service is available.

The Stuart Boat Show is owned by the Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast and is produced and managed by AllSports Productions, Inc. For more information, visit www.stuartboatshow2016.com or https://www.facebook.com/stuartboatshow.