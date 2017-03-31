Stuart Jensen Beach Deep Sea Fishing Report and Forecast: April 2017

Spring will be in full swing during the golden days of April as longer daylight hours will allow near coastal anglers to enjoy the lighter winds and calm seas that can typify this month`s offshore scenario. A user-friendly ocean and extra daytime will allow captains and their fish hungry crews to explore the farther edges of their fishing perimeter at all angles of east, offshore of the St. Lucie Inlet. Meat hunting, bottom fishermen will make the 8- to 10-mile run to the southeast to fish the Loran Tower ledges, a series of naturally occurring coral reef that run approximately north to south in depths from about 65 feet out to 85 feet of water. These coral reef ledges have very well developed horizontal structure and vertical profile, which rises from the ocean floor towards the surface. The Loran Tower Ledge reef zone is a very, expansive area with dynamic configurations of natural reef structures, which include reef caves, large voids (fish holes), pinnacles, bowls, over hangs, and innumerable smaller out-croppings, that are all associated with this reef system. This reef zone is a magnet for all saltwater fish, especially members of the snapper family that post up, feed, and spawn on top, inside, and around these types of structures. Vermilion snapper will begin their spawning period this month and will be one of the “grocery targets” a top of this ledge. Lane, mangrove, and mutton snapper will also be found here and will be caught on most cut baits deployed with lead sinkers to reach and hold the bottom. Large representatives of these species cruise this reef zone. Large mutton snapper from 12- to 20-pounds can regularly be found here along the outer edges of the reef line and in gulley’s between pinnacles. Huge cubera snapper can also be found along the outline of the reef’s contours. Successfully catching a big snapper is highly dependent on pinpoint boat positioning along the reef line, specialty terminal tackle rigging, velocity of the current, and proper deployment of baits. April will allow near coastal anglers to spring into the season`s offshore grocery collection with all species of snapper high on their list.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Rocky Carbia

Safari I

Pirates Cove Resort and Marina

4307 SE Bayview St. Port Salerno, Florida

Reservations: (772) 334-4411

www.Safari-1.com

