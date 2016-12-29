Stuart Jensen Beach Deep Sea Fishing Report and Forecast: January 2017

January will open the offshore portal to fishing excitement for a New Year. Fresh resolutions will have coastal anglers praying for favorable ocean conditions so they can act on their number one resolution, which will be “To fish more in the new, coming Year”! Bottom fishing will continue to be a primary strategy decision as captains and their crews will steer towards reef sites in 50- to 120-feet of water through this month. Offshore meat hunters will take delight in targeting several species of the snapper family, this January, like vermilion, lane, mangrove, and mutton snapper.

Fishing from an anchored boat will yield the best results for bottom fishing this month, as sea states will be frequently choppy and rough due to winter weather and the fresh breezes associated with the season. Anchoring a boat (will more times than not) keep the bow of the vessel into the oncoming waves, creating a more manageable and stable fishing platform for the vessel involved. To employ an anchoring strategy, captains must fit their boats with a correctly sized anchor for the length and weight of the boat, a shot of 8- to 15-feet of chain attached to the anchor before the actual anchor line, and then a generous supply of anchor line to pay out for the “rode”. The amount of actual anchor line needed will depend on the depth fished and the sea conditions at the time of fishing. For 20- to 25-foot outboard boats, 300- to 500-feet of usable line will increase one`s efficiency when deploying ground tackle. On the Safari 1 we have 1,200 feet of usable anchor line, which enables us to fish at anchor in depths of up to 180 feet of water, as well as in rough and choppy seas.

Fishing from an anchored boat allows captains to adjust for exact positioning over top or directly next to reef structures and then deploy baits in relation to that positioning. Anchoring strategies also allow fishing crews to exercise fishing versatility in the form of setting out baits at all depths in the water column from a stationary platform, that is, while deploying baits tight to the bottom, anglers can simultaneously set out flat lines or surface baits (both live and dead) that have legitimate chances of catching a wide variety of pelagic fish, such as king mackerel, mahi, and sailfish, to name just a few.

Hooking and then fighting a big mahi or sailfish from an anchored boat, will give new meaning to your fishing vocabulary as one wrestles these gamefish to the tethered platform, without the ability to maneuver the boat towards an uncooperative fish. Fishing from an anchored boat is always a full contact event and enables anglers to enjoy the full athleticism of the fish they target.

January`s ocean, east of our St. Lucie Inlet, will be a lively winter stage whose main fish actors will deliver performances worthy of (both) standing ovations and gourmet recipes. So this month, have a Happy New Year, stay versatile, splash some ground tackle, and post up your fishing platform over top of one of the many dozen reef sites, offshore of Martin County`s Treasure Coast.

