Stuart / Jensen Beach Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: May 2017

In May, the snook will be moving towards the inlets and near shore reefs in big numbers preparing for the summer spawn. Big schools of snook are being spotted on the Sailfish Point flats with many over 40-inches. Most of the fish we have seen, are over slot so to get a keeper is tough. Topwater plugs like the old reliable Zara Spook, D.O.A. Bait Busters and Skitterwalks fished up on the bars and channel edges on the last two hours of the outgoing tide or first two hours of the incoming have been best. Live bait has an upper hand during the middle of the day. Check out the docks and bridges in the St. Lucie River. A jig and shrimp combo or live crab on a jig head flipped near the pilings will be another way to go. Gator trout will be on the rampage this month ready to take down a well presented topwater plug. A walk the dog style plug or D.O.A. Bait Busters will work fine during low light conditions. Look for reds cruising the potholes and spot cast with a gold spoon or soft rubber bait. Hopefully, the winds will lay down to enable smaller boats to run the beach to look for tarpon. When spotted, anticipate their swim pattern and shut down the engine to fire a live mullet, greenie or crab as they approach. Depending on bait size, 7/0 hooks with 60-pound leader is fine with the clear water. Big jacks in the green water are cruising up the beach and cannot resist a big noisy topwater plug. Rip the plug back and hang on.

FORECAST BY: Capt. John Young

Bites On Guide Service

Snook, Trout, Redfish, Tarpon, Kingfish

Phone: (772) 708-3593

Email: snooooky12@yahoo.com