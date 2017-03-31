Stuart Jensen Beach Offshore Fishing Report and Forecast: April 2017

See you later March! April is here with calmer seas and better fishing. The warmer temps of spring kick off our yellowfin tuna fishing along with most other pelagics that swim off our coast. In early spring, just 65 miles towards the Canaveral Sea Buoy, you’ll often find packs of birds swarming above massive schools of big yellowfin and blackfin tuna. Using your radar to mark the birds coupled with a run and gun approach can often produce banner days this time of year. Try trolling ballyhoo covered by sea witches or even use artificials as simple as feathers to entice these tasty brutes. Try fishing your baits much further back than normal. First and foremost, it’s better to give them space and continue to fish circles around them, than to run right through the middle and possibly put them down for the day. Don’t get frustrated, you’ll get your bites. While you’re that far out, there’s always a good possibility of coming across float, major weed lines or extreme current edges. These often yield quality size dolphin and the occasional wahoo and blue marlin. It’s always a good idea to give conditions like this a shot for a little bit before moving on to the next spot. For those of you who are not interested in the 65-mile run to the northeast, we have plenty of great fishing right off our coast. Trolling or live baiting for mahi-mahi, kingfish, cobia, wahoo or sailfish along with sight fishing for permit, tarpon and cobia, will keep anglers busy and on their toes. Bottom fishing for grouper, seabass and snapper now is top notch although grouper is still catch and release till May. This is also a great time of year to try daytime swordfish trips. While this can be a long day while putting your efforts in towards one of these amazing creatures, when it comes together and you’re tight on one, it’s the trip of a lifetime. Give me a call to get out on the water and take advantage of any of these wonderful opportunities the Treasure Coast offers this Spring. Looking forward to fishing with you soon.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Scott Fawcett

Off the Chain Fishing Charters

Phone: (772) 285-1055

Email: fishscottyf@bellsouth.net

www.offthechainfishing.com

